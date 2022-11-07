Abby: 30 Days of Hope

“If I had any wish in the world, it would probably be to have a nice family.”

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

“If I had a superpower, it’d probably be to make people that are sad, feel happy, and I like to have that superpower because there are a lot of people that feel sad at times, and I just want to make them feel happy,” said Abby.

The 10-year-old has a huge heart. Abby is soft-spoken, but once she gets to know you, she goes out of her way to show off her big personality!

“Well, my friends have told me that I’m a good friend and that I make them feel happier, so I guess they would say that. My friends make me feel happy and food makes me feel happy. And music,” said Abby.

She likes to draw, dance, sing and play video games.

“I would probably describe my perfect day as just being with my friends all day and not really being ignored a lot,” she said.

Abby really wants a family.

“Family to me means people who just love each other and get along for most of the time and care for each other,” said Abby.

“If I had any wish in the world, it would probably be to have a nice family. I feel loved when people give me hugs or say nice things about me,” she said. “Some things I would like to do with the family are go a lot of places, like out of town or something and just hang out together, play games together and everything.”

If you have questions about Abby or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about her here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.