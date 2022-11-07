Justus, Analea, and Canyon: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

In 30 Days of Hope, we want to introduce you to three siblings who will melt your heart! They look forward to finding a family and moving on to happier times together.

Meet Analea, Canyon, and Justus!

Justus is the oldest, at 15.

“I’m most proud of is moving forward from bad times and my self confidence,” he said.

Justus is outgoing, social and athletic. He enjoys baseball and plays on his community soccer team. Some other activities Justus enjoys includes reading anime books and cooking. His specialty is sausage and pancakes for breakfast. Justus says that one of his best qualities is that he makes friends quickly and those around him would agree! Justus has a great sense of humor and is very sociable.

“Family means to me is all the important people in your life,” he said. “I pretty much want to be in a family with my siblings and people, people that let me be who I want to be.”

He is protective of his brother and sister, and hopes to become an attorney so he can help others.

Twins Analea and Canyon are 13-years-old.

“My favorite animal is hands down a llama. The thing I’m most proud of about myself is that I always get good grades,” said Analea.

“This girl got A/B honor roll five years in row,” bragged brother Canyon.

“A fun thing I could do for my birthday is going go carting, again,” said Analea.

While Justus said, “Pretty much just having everyone I care about there.”

Analea would say her best trait is her sense of humor and those around her would agree! She enjoys singing, coloring, watching soccer, baking and cooking. Analea is incredibly kind, giving and thoughtful. For example, one of Analea’s wishes is to become a trillionaire and donate the money to charities. Analea has goals of going to college and becoming a veterinarian. She loves taking care of house pets, including her pet rabbits that she has been responsible for.

“Family means to me is being happy with my family,” said Canyon, who likes jumping on the trampoline, reading books, drawing, video games and the outdoors. He is a sweet, nurturing, kind and thoughtful young man. Two of his wishes would be to get a PS4 and Nintendo Switch. One of his favorite things to cook is a grilled cheese and he enjoys spending time with family

“Belonging in a family means to me is being with someone who is very happy with kids,” said Canyon.

These siblings also love God and are passionate about their faith. Justus feels the presence of God is reassuring for him. Religion is really important to Analea and she enjoys learning and growing in her faith.

If you have questions about these siblings foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

