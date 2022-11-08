Adame: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Calling all active families: Adame is on the move!

The 13-year-old is adventurous and is always willing to try new things. He loves riding his bike, going for a hike, or just exploring the great outdoors.

He loves to make up jokes and has a wonderful sense of humor. He is imaginative and creative, and he loves to express his creativity through building with Legos.

Adame is also incredibly caring. He thrives on building connections with others and showing people that he cares for them.

We featured him in 2020, and he’s still looking for a family.

A great family for Adame will be committed to reassuring him of their support. The family will be able to provide him with one-on-one support and will step alongside him to help him navigate life’s challenges and decisions. He will need a family that can work with his team of providers to advocate for any ongoing concerns and further support his development.

If you have questions about Adame or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

