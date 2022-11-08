51º

Breaking down changes to the balance of power after election night

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

10 News Political Expert Dr. Ed Lynch is breaking down how the balance of power could shake out after tonight.

ROANOKE, Va. – Will it be a slam dunk for the Republicans after election night?

In a 10 News poll, viewers voted for the biggest issue that’s sending them to the polls. 72% said inflation was the biggest issue, followed by 22% for abortion, 3% for crime, 2% for gun control, and 1% for education.

Dr. Ed Lynch, political analyst, joined us in the newsroom to break down what could happen after election night.

Lynch explained that it looks pretty promising for the Republicans, as many people tend to look to the Republicans for what he calls “The Big Three Issues:” inflation, immigration, and crime.

Watch our full interview with Lynch above.

