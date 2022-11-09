Angels of Assisi, Casa Latina to host pet clinic for Spanish-speaking community

ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke organizations are teaming up soon to host a pet clinic for the Spanish-speaking community.

Angels of Assisi announced they will be partnering with Casa Latina on Saturday, Nov. 12 to host their first-ever clinic specifically for the Spanish-speaking community.

“We are excited to serve Roanoke’s Spanish-speaking community in a way that we have not been able to before,” Lisa O’Neill, Executive Director of Angels of Assisi said. “We are grateful to Casa Latina volunteers that will provide translators sot hat we are sure that both the pet owners and the Angels of Assisi staff and veterinarians understand each other completely.”

During the event, organizers said they will offer pet wellness checks for $10, and if need be, staff will schedule procedures, dental appointments, and other necessary surgeries for a future date.

Families and their pets will get appointments with the vets on a first-come, first-served basis, Angels of Assisi said.

This event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angels of Assisi in Roanoke. You can find the address below.