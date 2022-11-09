Clifton Middle School closed rest of the week due to many ‘probable flu cases’

LOW MOOR, Va. – Another school in Alleghany County will be closed due to illnesses.

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders announced that Clifton Middle School will be closed the rest of the week due to many probable flu cases.

Leaders said they closed the school out of an abundance of caution after talking with the VDH Wednesday evening.

We’re told custodial workers will be deep-cleaning the school while it is closed.

This closure comes after AHPS decided to close Callaghan Elementary School, another school in their district, just a week prior for the same reason.

Other school leaders in Southwest Virginia said they are also seeing an increase in flu cases. Read more here.