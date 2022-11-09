Ta’Keira: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Ta’Keira is a talented girl who enjoys making things with model clay and drawing pictures.

Ta’Keira’s favorite subject is English and she loves to help teachers and peers in school. The 15-year-old thrives in leadership roles. During her last school semester, she did well in school and was extremely proud of her accomplishments.

She loves all animals especially dogs and horses.

“I want to be a horse trainer. My favorite animal is a horse,” she said. “I would describe me as loving, caring.”

She loves shrimp: plain shrimp, shrimp creole, and popcorn shrimp.

She likes basketball and football.

With a family, she wants to go shopping and ride go-karts.

“I want a family to keep me safe, have food, have a roof over my head.”

Ta’Keira is a kind girl who is always looking to make new friends and will do anything for those she cares about. She will often times go out of her way for those she cares about by writing them notes, offering to share, and giving gifts.

Ta’Keira enjoys watching movies especially comedies and thrillers. She also enjoys reading comics and other books.

Ta’Keira is open once she feels comfortable with a person, but she does take time to trust.

If you have questions about Ta’Keira or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about her here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

