Latoya: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

“Family means love and love my family and don’t get mad at them,” said Latoya, who we featured in 2020 during 30 Days of Hope, and she’s still looking for a family. “I want people to know that I can be kind. I can act up at times and I want them to remember the good Latoya.”

The 12-year-old is energetic and loves school. She’s well-liked by others due to her friendly demeanor. She is fun and outgoing.

“I like to make my own slime [with] baking soda, glue, paint,” she said.

Latoya likes to play board games or any activity that involves running and jumping outdoors. She likes gymnastics, dance, swimming and going to baseball and basketball games.

If she had three wishes, she would wish a computer, a tablet and for an electric hot wheel car she can drive.

“I know I’m too old for that, but I still like it,” she said.

Latoya also loves to draw and create artistic projects, like making jewelry.

Latoya would do well in a home with two parents, and interacts best with females. Parents would need to be well informed with best trauma responsive practices as well as have flexibility in daily day-to-day schedules.

If you have questions about Latoya foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

