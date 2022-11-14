University of Virginia head football coach, athletics director react to deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The head football coach and athletics director from the University of Virginia are reacting to the deadly shooting that left three UVA football players dead and two others hurt.

The three students killed at the University of Virginia Sunday night were all on the school’s football team, according to the school’s president, Jim Ryan.

Officials say UVA wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler as well as UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry were fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. on UVA grounds.

A suspect, identified as a UVA student, was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour manhunt with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus, officials told 10 News.

You can find the full statements below:

Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.” Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott

Virginia athletics director Carla Williams