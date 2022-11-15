JoRyan: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

15-year-old JoRyan is outgoing!

“I like to do football, basketball, dodgeball. I like to eat. I play games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, Minecraft, card games, like Phase 10, Uno, Monopoly,” said JoRyan, who enjoys any games that involve strategy.

The 15-year-old also collects Legos, being creative and building different things with them.

While JoRyan enjoys a lot of indoor activities, he also loves the outdoors too -- playing basketball, football, climbing trees, and riding his bike.

JoRyan would love to stay busy with a family.

“Playing around with my family, watching TV with my family, sleeping together around a campfire in a tent. watching scary movies. Eating food together like popcorn, pizza, ice cream,” he said.

His favorite subjects in school are math and recess.

“Family means to me when you’re nice to me, respectful to me, keep me safe and keep me happy,” said JoRyan.

We featured him during 30 Days of Hope in 2021, and he’s still looking for a family.

“I feel like I belong in a foster home, but I’m going to get adopted with a good family,” he said.

His favorite food is McDonald’s chicken nuggets and he has a great sense of humor too.

If you have questions about JoRyan or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

