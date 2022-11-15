Little Feat to perform in Roanoke on April 26, 2023

Little Feat coming to Roanoke in April 2023 (Credit: Berglund Center)

ROANOKE, Va. – Little Feat will be headed to Roanoke next spring.

On Tuesday, the Berglund Center announced that Little Feat, featuring Miko Marks, will be performing in Roanoke on April 26, 2023.

“We guarantee the shows will generate all the boogie you can stand,” the Berglund Center said.

We’re told they’ll be coming to Roanoke on their “Boogie” tour to mix things up, with both well-known and under the radar songs.

The band now features Bill Payne, Kenny Gradney, Sam Clayton, Fred Tackett, Scott Sharrard, and Tony Leone, the Berglund Center said.

Tickets for their April performance will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18 online here, by phone at 1-866-HDG-TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

Tickets to the show start at $44.50, according to the Berglund Center.