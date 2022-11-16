Tino: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

A 12-year-old with a big smile and a big heart. Tino has a childlike wonder that makes him incredibly special.

He loves outdoor activities, including exploring local parks, apple picking and going to the playground.

“Tino loves playing with his trains and cars. He loves dressing up in costumes. He loves going swimming, going to the movie theater,” said one of his social workers.

This curious 12-year-old is very inquisitive about the world around him, but thrives in environments where there are daily routines and few unexpected surprises.

“If Tino could go anywhere in the world, he would choose Disney World to go meet Buzz and Woody from Toy Story,” she said.

He’s described as loving, active and full of curiosity about the world around him.

“Tino would love a family with parents that will play with him a lot, and take him to new and fun places,” she said. “Tino would love a family that enjoys playing with him, is adventurous, and gives him unconditional love.”

Even on challenging days, Tino’s smile and contagious laugh will surely fill a family’s heart and home with love.

Tino takes great pride in being independent and preparing his own breakfast each day but is also the perfect sous-chef when helping prepare family dinners.

Because of a genetic condition, he is challenged with autism, and speech and language disorders, Tino needs a family willing to make a lifelong commitment. He will require care, support and supervision throughout his life, and needs an active family dedicated to providing him a forever home. He also would do best in a home as the only child.

It’s important that Tino find a loving family that is knowledgeable with trauma-informed care practices. He’s shown improvements with communication skills from consistent engagement in services, and a continuation of these services will only help his progress. Could you be that family for Tino?

If you have questions about Tino or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about him here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.