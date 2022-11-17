Jeremiah: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Jeremiah is hopeful about adoption and finding a forever family that he can trust and depend on to be there for him.

If the 16-year-old could have any super power in the world, it would be to have the ability to travel in time.

“I like to watch anime, play football and video games. I’m most proud that I’m in high school and that I will keep on going to get into college and get my degree. I want to open a Japanese restaurant. I like Japanese food,” said Jeremiah, who would like to find a fun, patient, loving and trusting adoptive family.

We featured him last year during 30 Days of Hope and he’s still looking for a family.

Family is incredible important to him and talked about he would like to do with family.

“Play games, explore, travel,” he said.

The three words that describe a family to him are, “Loving, fun, tough love, I guess you could say.”

He would love a family that has a dog.

Jeremiah is curious and likes to research information about the world, science, marine life, planets, various cultures, computers and the military.

“My favorite things to talk about would be aside from anime, that would be space. I do want to join the military after high school.”

Jeremiah enjoys cooking and is looking forward to taking culinary classes this school year.

He is hopeful about adoption and finding a forever family.

Family is incredibly important to Jeremiah, and he would like to find a fun, patient, loving and trusting adoptive family who would help him maintain connections with his siblings and other family members. He would do well in a family that is active in the community and that has daily routines within the household. Jeremiah would also really like a family that has a dog.

If you have questions about Jeremiah and foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about him here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.