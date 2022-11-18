Jason: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Jason is a typical teen, who likes being outside and art to express himself.

“Some fun things I like to do: I like to longboard. I like drawing, those are pretty much my two favorite> What I like to draw anime and that’s pretty much it,” said the 16-year-old. “Some things that make me happy: seeing other people happy. If I draw something cool, I get super hype.”

Jason resilient, savvy, polite, and enjoys joking around. He has learned how to play multiple instruments including guitar and drums.

“My friends describe me very caring, very passionate about what I’m passionate about. I’m passionate about friends, obviously. Passionate about my art, how I present myself. Just basic stuff like that,” he said.

He loves outdoor activities, including football, soccer and volleyball. He likes watching the Houston Texans play. Jason enjoys playing video games too and has found Fortnite to be his favorite game.

Jason enjoys watching movies at home and in the theaters. One of his favorite movies is The Hunger Games.

He enjoys reading graphic novels and stories that involve action. His favorite authors are James Patterson and Suzanne Collins. Jason enjoys spending time with friends and finds humor and trust to be important parts in a friendship.

“Some things that I’m proud of that I did, I guess maintain composure throughout foster care. My artwork. How I’ve impacted other people,” he said.

“Some of my goals are graduating high school, getting out of the facility that I’m at, and live a normal life,” he said. “Just a normal house, normal neighborhood, a couple of friends. That’s pretty much it.”

Jason is an easygoing, calm young man. Although quiet at first, Jason enjoys engaging in conversation and experiencing new things.

“What are the words I would use to describe a family? A pack, reliable, trustworthy,” said the teen.

Jason says his favorite holiday is new years, because you get a fresh start.

Although Jason is unsure of what he wants to be when he grows up, he does know that he would like to attend college and obtain a Bachelor’s degree. He’s interested in possibly being a tattoo artist or go into jewelry making working with diamonds and gems. Jason would like to go on a cruise one day or visit places like Sweden or Fiji.

Jason is an incredibly talented artist and has big hopes for his future. He would love a family who can guide him through the process while supporting his dreams.

Jason would like to have a family that is willing to work things out calmly. He also feels that a family would help him with his homework or provide tutoring. Could you be this family for Jason?

If you have questions about Jason or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about him here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.