GOTW: Lord Botetourt takes down Bassett 41-7, moves on to next round

The Cavaliers were on a warpath tonight

DALEVILLE, Va. – In Daleville Friday night, a Piedmont Power met up with the Blue Ridge District champs.

Lord Botetourt hosted Bassett in this week’s game of the week.

Bassett took first possession, with Hairston going to keep it himself, doing what he does best: shrugging off defenders. It took about five Cavs to take him down, but the drive stalled.

Botetourt’s Overbay took it to the house, making it 7-0 Cavs.

LB then recovered an onside kick, putting them back into scoring position. This time Nicely punched it in, and Overbay was on the block.

At the end of the second, LB was up 21-0.

Meticulous blocking led to impressive plays and a strong defensive front straight to the win.

LB moves on, beating Bassett 41-7.