Nate: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Nate is extremely kind, respectful and full of conversation.

“What a family means to me. It’s like there’s so many people to be there for you. Whenever you feel down or something, they can always be there for you to support you,” said the 17-year-old.

“Some things that I’m good at: I’m good at math, good as science. I’m good at most things. What makes me happy listening to music, counting money,” he said.

Nate also likes to play football and watch football. He has a huge heart for animals and also volunteers on the weekends with the SPCA.

“Some things my friends will say about me is I’m a chill person, respectful, trustworthy,” said Nate.

Nate recently started lifting weights and wants to carry all of the groceries at once!

“If I had any wish in the world, is has to have unlimited wishes, so then I could wish whatever I want after that. What am I most proud of within myself? I’m a smart person. I feel confident in my intelligence.”

He has a very creative mind and can take movies and create alternate endings/scenes --- much better than the original.

Nate would like to go places he’s never been before with a family, saying, “I want to go on an airplane really. And I want to go on a boat. I’ve never been on a boat.”

Nate is looking forward to having a forever family who supports his dreams of attending Virginia Tech or George Mason for game design.

Nate is who most would consider a giant teddy bear. Although he is shy at first, Nate adjusts to his surroundings and with people he is comfortable with. Nathan is the kind of youth that will leave you saying, “He has enriched my life and given me so much more than what I am able to give to him.” Do not miss bringing this amazing young man into your forever home. Nate believes he would make a good older sibling and role model for a younger person. Could you be the family that Nate has been waiting for?

If you have questions about Nate or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

