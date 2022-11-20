Aiden: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

A teen who loves Star Wars and Spiderman, riding his bike and being outside.

“I want people to know me as a kind and caring person that can be trusted. Something makes me feel like I belong is being trusted and me trusting other people,” said Aiden, who is smart, outgoing, curious, and sweet.

He enjoys playing video games, watching football, and being outside.

“I like to kind of look around, see what’s outside and explore. My favorite animals are dogs, bunnies and cats,” he said.

The 14-year-old loves animals and hopes one day to have some. We featured him during 30 Days of Hope in 2021 and he’s still looking for a family.

“I’m really good at math. Another thing I’m good at is playing board games,” he said.

Aiden makes friends easily and is described as likeable, social, and resilient.

“Family means like having someone there for you when you’re down or someone that can care for you and like help you with your homework and stuff.”

He has participated in a running club, church activities (Awana), and Upward basketball. He likes to attend church on a regular basis and Christmas is his favorite holiday.

“If I had three wishes, I would wish for a house, car and boat that I can drive across the water. It’s not going to be like the Titanic. It’s going to be like, a yacht with a bunch of rooms. And a place where you could sleep in and get food from,” he explained.

He loves getting to know other people and cares about those around him. His biggest wish is for a forever family who will support him in his dreams and love him.

Aiden would be thrilled to join a forever family who will provide him with unconditional love and support his continuing bond with his brother, sister, and cousin.

If you have questions about Aiden foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Aiden here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

