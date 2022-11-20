Two charged after shooting incident in Pearisburg

Ronald Spence and Cheryl Williams were taken into custody after a shooting incident in Pearisburg. (Credit: New River Valley Regional Jail)

PEARISBURG, Va. – The Pearisburg Police Department says two were taken into custody after a shooting in Pearisburg late Saturday.

Authorities say an ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Williams, and her new boyfriend, Ronald Spence, arrived at a parking lot in the 400 block of North Main Street to confront Williams’ ex-boyfriend, Billy Williams.

Cheryl Williams reportedly took a bat and destroyed her ex-boyfriend’s truck, when Billy Williams attempted to stop her, according to authorities.

Police say Spence then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot Billy Williams, and in a struggle, the gun went off.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene but was eventually caught, and both Cheryl Williams and Spence were taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Williams is charged with domestic assault and felony destruction of property while Spence is charged with brandishing of a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

The Pearisburg Police Department says the investigation is ongoing, so more charges may be added later.