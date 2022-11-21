Martinsville Chief of Police G. E. ‘Eddie’ Cassady to retire, effective Jan. 1, 2023

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The City of Martinsville will be looking for a new Chief of Police now that the current Chief of Police, G. E. “Eddie” Cassady, has announced his retirement.

On Monday, Kendall Davis, Martinsville PIO announced his retirement.

We’re told Cassady submitted his paperwork for retirement in October.

In a statement, Cassady reflected on his time with the department and the progress they’ve made along the way.

“Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be the strength and professionalism of our department and I am glad to have been a part of that. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the Police Chief for the city of Martinsville and represent the hard-working men and women of the department,” Cassady said.

We’re told Cassady worked as a City of Martinsville police officer for 37 years and during his time there, he wore many hats. He started as a patrol officer, moved on to a patrol supervisor, then a narcotics investigator, SWAT Team Commander, supervisor of the narcotics unit, captain, and deputy chief before being named Chief of Police in 2017.

Cassady focused on building relationships with the community and ensuring police professionalism by earning department reaccreditation for a sixth four-year term, city officials said.