‘You are loved for who you are’: Kaine takes to Twitter, addresses Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A local politician is addressing the deadly shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

The shooting left five people dead and 25 others injured, AP reported. Local law enforcement told AP the 22-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon.

“I could have lost my life — over what? What was the purpose?” said Joshua Thurman in an interview with the AP. Thurman was inside the club at the time of the shooting. “We were just enjoying ourselves. We weren’t out harming anyone. We were in our space, our community, our home, enjoying ourselves like everybody else does.”

On Monday afternoon, Tim Kaine addressed the shooting and showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community in a tweet, which you can see below.

As we mourn the lives we lost at Club Q, I want all LGBTQ+ Virginians and Americans to know: you are loved for who you are and I’m going to keep working to protect your rights and safety. Everyone deserves to be safe in their community. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 21, 2022

