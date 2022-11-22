Rajae: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

“I want to belong in a family because sometimes you just need somebody to call, even if you’re by yourself, you just need that one person, you can just call on. Something that is important to me in a relationship is trust,” said Rajae.

The 16-year-old considers herself a leader.

“My friends might say I’m goofy, and like to play, and talkative,” said the teen. “Some fun things I like to do is cheer and do gymnastics.”

She likes going to school and works hard towards her goals.

“I’m proud of myself for coming this far. Maintaining my goals instead of giving up so easily,” said Rajae. “I want to be a marine biologist and a lawyer.”

She’s energetic, prefers to be active and is full of laughter.

“Some things I’d like to do with a family is go to the beach and cook. I like cooking. That’s fun too. I like to cook fried chicken,” said the 16-year-old.

She likes swimming, going for a walk and watching movies.

“I want people to know they just because I came from a tough situation, doesn’t mean I can’t turn around. I hope for family to adopt me. I would describe a family as kind, nice, and caring. It would mean a lot to mean. Family means a lot,” she said.

Her favorite music artist is Michael Jackson. Rajae can be very helpful and she likes to please others. She is inquisitive of things that are going on in her surroundings. Rajae is full of laughter and can be quite the jokester at times.

Rajae has several half-siblings and wants to maintain relationships with them. She hopes to find a trusting, loving, kind home with a family she can rely on. Could you be that family for Rajae?

If you have questions about Rajae or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

