ALTAVISTA, Va. – A 75-year-old woman with dementia has been reported missing out of Altavista.

The Altavista Police Department told 10 News that May Bowyer Drake was last seen Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Broad St.

Authorities say the woman is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair.

At this time, there will be a heavy police presence in the area as units continue to search for her.

Anyone with information on Drake is asked to call 911.