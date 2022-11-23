Businesses across Southwest Virginia prepare for Small Business Saturday

If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, remember shopping small can have a big impact.

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is open for business, and business owners like Dev Oli are hoping you’ll shop small this Saturday.

“That’s like a festival for small businesses,” said Oli, who owns Serenity Treasures.

They sell handmade and unique gifts from all over the world.

“People have loved us, supported us. That’s the reason why we are for about 10 years now,” said Oli.

Small Business Saturday began in 2010 to help local businesses during a recession.

Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke Inc. said today, some small business owners are still recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the effects are still being felt by the local businesses. So, yes. One more reason to shop local,” said Clark.

Clark said when you shop small, you’re supporting your neighbors.

“The people that are in the community owning these businesses, they employ people locally, the money stays here locally,” said Clark. “It’s just really impactful all around.”

And don’t forget the furry members of your family – Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique in downtown Roanoke has tons of toys and treats.

“We have different treats and stuff made through Roanoke, through Bedford, different parts of Virginia. So it’s just a way to support other maybe even smaller micro businesses that don’t have a storefront like we do. So it’s a way to support everybody in the process,” said co-owner Chris Lugar.

He said that Small Business Saturday is a celebration.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support of our community,” said Lugar.

During the season of giving, what better way than to give back to your community? For a Downtown Roanoke holiday shopping guide, click here.