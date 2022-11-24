Marlaysia: 30 Days of Hope

She is very open to learning new things and having new experiences with a family, particularly traveling

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

“The perfect holiday would look like pajamas and hot chocolate and smores,” said Marlaysia, who is a bubbly young lady with a beautiful smile. “Some things I’m good at are dancing at church, singing. I like to write. I like to play games and stuff. I like to go to the movies and go to the pool, like an indoor pool at a hotel, go-karts.”

Friends would say the 15-year-old is nice, kind, and a good friend. She loves to travel and enjoys the beach.

“I would describe the perfect day as like going places with family, friends,” the teen said. “My favorite thing to do is dance on TikTok. I’m TikTok famous.”

She wants to be loved for just how she is.

“I want people to know that I can do, anything is possible,” said Marlaysia. “I am most proud of me when I try and don’t give up. I like to help other people. I want to become a nurse and go to college.”

Marlaysia loves to travel and go to places that she has never gone to before. While at home, she is very interested in learning to cook and is willing to help clean the kitchen. Marlaysia likes ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) videos and ‘mukbang’ videos (or videos where a person eats different foods).

Although a bit reserved initially, Marlaysia is very personable and will open up once comfortable. The teen is very resilient, is not shy, and will self-advocate.

She does well in public school, helps teachers in the classroom, completes her chores without being told at home, and keeps her room clean.

The best family for her would be upbeat, social, and able to help her maintain healthy boundaries as a growing teen. Marlaysia is very excited about finding a loving family and a permanent placement that she can call home. She is very open to learning new things and having new experiences with a family, particularly traveling.

If you have questions about Marlaysia or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.