Memorial services for D’Sean Perry to be held this weekend in Florida

MIAMI, Fl. – D’Sean Perry was a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in the tragedy at UVA. His family and friends will be gathering together to honor his life in memorial services this weekend.

“I don’t think many people outside of our program knew how special D’Sean was. Very artistic. Very cultured, well rounded just a great teammate and had a sense of humor that was one of a kind,” UVA coach Tony Elliott said in a press conference.

A viewing is set to be held on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Miami, according to NBC Miami.

We’re told his funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 2 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami.

Two others, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., were also shot and killed in the incident, and Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were injured.

It was a very emotional press conference where University of Virginia football coach Elliott spoke about how the players are coping with this tragedy.

