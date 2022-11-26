Haley: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Haley is sharp and clever with a witty sense of humor.

“Being in a family to me means that there’s trust, communication and reliability,” said the 16-year-old, who is very active. “Some fun things that I like to do is play basketball, run track and write music. I like to write rap music.”

She uses music to express her feelings. The 16-year-old is very thoughtful and sweet.

“If I had one wish, it would be to help everyone that needs help. If I had a million dollars I wouldn’t buy anything. I would donate it because I don’t need that much money,” she said.

Recently, Haley has been learning to follow recipes and cook some of her favorite items, which include southwestern salad.

She can adapt to any situation.

“Favorite thing about myself is that I can keep it honest. My friends would say that I’m a straightforward person and a comedian. What’s funny about me, is I say what I think,” the teen said. “A fun way to celebrate my birthday is to watch a movie with my best friend. I’m most proud of myself for not giving up.”

She wants a job so she can make her own money. Haley has mentioned several future careers including a construction worker, music therapist or entrepreneur.

She enjoys going to the mall where she purchases some of her favorite things. Haley love doing her nails, her hair and practicing with makeup. Haley is very creative. She enjoys reading and sewing.

Haley is shy at first, but is intelligent and perceptive, and when she gets to know someone she is caring in her own way. She is a strong self-advocate with the ability to say what is on her mind.

Haley is looking for a family that is trustworthy, reliable and has strong communication. Could you be the family that Haley needs?

If you have questions about Haley or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

