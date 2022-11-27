WSLS chats with nonprofit organization looking to encourage peaceful resolution

South Boston, Va. – Shawn A. Barksdale, in conjunction with his multifaceted approach to lifting others he founded the Boots on The Ground initiative, www.bootsonthegroundva.com.

His goal is to encourage young people to not pick up a gun and instead express themselves through poetry.

There’s a poetry contest for high school students in Halifax, “Pens not Pistols.” The contest will run throughout the year with the winners to be announced on a senior day.

There will be prizes and awards for the winners.

For more information contact erichardson1961@gmail.com