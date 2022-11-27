47º

WSLS chats with nonprofit organization looking to encourage peaceful resolution

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: pens, boots on the ground

South Boston, Va. – Shawn A. Barksdale, in conjunction with his multifaceted approach to lifting others he founded the Boots on The Ground initiative, www.bootsonthegroundva.com.

His goal is to encourage young people to not pick up a gun and instead express themselves through poetry.

There’s a poetry contest for high school students in Halifax, “Pens not Pistols.” The contest will run throughout the year with the winners to be announced on a senior day.

There will be prizes and awards for the winners.

For more information contact erichardson1961@gmail.com

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

