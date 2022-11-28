Justin: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Justin loves playing the game Magic the Gathering and Pokémon.

We asked, what do you want people to know about you?

“That I am funny. I am trying to get trustworthy, be trustworthy. I’m not a mischievous kid. I used to be but I’m not a mischief kid. I actually want to have fun and actually have family that actually loves me and cares about me,” the 15-year-old said.

That family would include brothers, sisters, animals, a father and a mom if he could choose.

“Maybe go on outings, maybe play Magic the Gathering and with them, talk to them. Go outside and if it’s fall, rake the leaves maybe or go driving and like vacation or something like that to keep me occupied.”

We played Uno together and had a lot of fun laughing. The 15-year-old likes hip-hop music, gets A’s and B’s in school and likes math.

“I like like math problems like division with no remainders or, like, multiplication. Stuff like that,” he said.

He likes to, “Hang out with friends, play basketball, playing football. Walk around, listen to music.”

“Justin, is a good kid. He’s very deserving, very much wants a family to call his own. He excels in school and he’s had some he has a difficult past however, he has grown from that and very much capable of being a great part to somebody’s family,” said Cat Dennis, who has know him for four years as a Family Services Specialist for Bedford County. “It breaks your heart, definitely. However, I’ve seen him grow. I’ve seen him experience some laughing, experience some joys with him and had a lot of fun. But ideally, I would love to see and witness that fun in a home, in a family home.”

She says a two parent family would be best for the teen.

“One with some land. He loves to be outside. He loves pets. Ideally he would love a snake. Not quite sure about that myself, but he would love a snake. He’s good with animals, really empathetic,” said Dennis.

“Justin is a hard working individual. He is very caring and likes to look for the funny side of things. Family is very important to him. He’s missed his family for a very long time and he’s at the stage of life where he’s really looking for it. He’s got a pretty big hole to fill,” said Jim McGee, Justin’s therapist who describes the teen as funny, clever, hardworking and a great problem solver.

“With support he can do a lot and he wants goals for himself and wants to be able to achieve things, but doesn’t always have the belief in himself to do it on his own,” said McGee.

Dennis said she could see Justin camping, hiking and being on a football or basketball team too.

If you have questions about Justin or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

