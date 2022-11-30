Three people, dog safe, cat dead after house fire in Roanoke County

HOLLINS, Va. – A house fire in the Hollins area of Roanoke County left two adults displaced and one cat dead on Tuesday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

On Tuesday around 5:41 p.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said they responded to the 6000 block of Old Manor Court for a structure fire.

When they got to the scene, crews said they found a split-level home with smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

We’re told crews were able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Authorities said there were two adults and one juvenile in the home at the time of the fire, along with one cat and a dog.

The people and the dog made it out of the house safely, but crews said the cat died in the fire.

The two adults will be displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

