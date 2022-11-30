63º

Two dogs dead after trailer fire in Northwest Roanoke

Happened Wednesday morning on Overbrook Street

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was hurt in the fire. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A trailer home in Northwest Roanoke caught fire Wednesday morning, leaving two dogs dead, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities say the fire happened at about 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Overbrook St NW and was brought under control within an hour or so.

Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were hurt in the incident. Officials say a third dog is unaccounted for.

At this time, the Fire Marshal’s Office is working with Code Enforcement to determine the status of the property.

