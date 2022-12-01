City of Salem ready to ring in Christmas season with holiday events

Salem is ready to ring in the Christmas season with a jam-packed weekend of festive events.

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem is ready to ring in the Christmas season.

On Friday, the city kicks off a jam-packed weekend of holiday events.

A tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday at 6 p.m. in front of the Salem Public Library on East Main Street. A parade will follow, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Then on Saturday, there will be a Gingerbread Festival at the Salem Museum and Longwood Park.

Plus, Salem’s Crafty Christmas will take place at the Farmer’s Market.

Ashley Durkin, a recreation program supervisor with the city, said if you want to check out the tree lighting and parade, be prepared for the crowds.

“Just get there early for the tree lighting and the parade. It will be busy. Come early, get your parking spot,” said Durkin.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, the Salem Holiday Market will be held at the Salem Civic Center.

Want to see more events throughout our region? Check out this article.