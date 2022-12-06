Explore Lynchburg’s history with a collection of vintage toys on display for the holiday season

Toys are one part of the magic of the holiday season, and the Lynchburg Museum is taking a look back at antique toys that help tell the history of the Hill City.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Toys are one part of the magic of the holiday season, and the Lynchburg Museum is taking a look back at antique toys that help tell the history of the Hill City.

During the month of December, you can see a special display of vintage toys from different eras of Lynchburg’s history.

The holiday exhibit showcases a variety of Lynchburg’s best toys. This includes McWane Family paper dolls from around 1900, a toy fire truck and chief’s car and a miniature Thornhill wagon. Many of the toys were originally purchased at local stores, like Bragassa’s on 12th Street and S.O. Fisher on Main Street.

Cathy Dalton, the Lynchburg Museum Experience Leader says, “These really are fun to look at, fun to think of. Imagination and children is very different than the video games a lot of children play with today.”

Dalton believes that toys also foster imagination and can even inspire a child’s future career. Lynchburg native Vincent “Squeek” Burnett spent his early years flying a toy airplane before becoming a World War II aviator, flight instructor and nationally recognized aerobatic pilot.

The mini-exhibit will be on display until Dec. 31 and is free to the public.

The Lynchburg Museum is open Thursday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more holiday fun throughout our region.