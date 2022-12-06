Plea agreement expected next week for 2019 Rockbridge County gas station explosion case

Philip Westmoreland's attorney said the agreement will go before a judge next week

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A plea agreement has been reached in the case of the Rockbridge County gas station explosion in 2019 that left four people dead, according to Rob Dean, Philip Westmoreland’s attorney.

Phillip Westmoreland has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 Rockbridge County gas station explosion.

Westmoreland is said to be the one who delivered fuel to the South River Market gas station ahead of the explosion that killed four people.

The case was declared a mistrial in September after the jury was dismissed in August, as we reported.

Now, we’re told that both parties have signed a plea agreement, which will need approval from the Judge before it becomes official.

Dean did not share the details of the agreement, and 10 News has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for comment.