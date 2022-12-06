RSV cases declining in Virginia, doctors say

People are still catching the flu and COVID-19, but VDH doctors say RSV cases have reached their peak

ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of intense cases and rising numbers, RSV finally seems to be on a decline.

Many pediatric hospital wings across the country have been at full capacity due to the influx of RSV cases.

Now heading into December, doctors said that these cases are finally trending down.

Even with this decline, doctors are urging parents to still take the proper health precautions for their children.

“We do have information from central office and from our healthcare systems about the decrease in RSV over the past few weeks,” Roanoke/ Alleghany Health District director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said. “So, that’s really great news. It was hard on our community to have so many children impacted by RSV but thankfully it looks like we’re over that big hump.”

Even though RSV cases are down, flu levels are rising. If you have concerns about your child’s health, talk to your healthcare provider right away.