Respiratory illness cases continue to surge in the Commonwealth

Virginia has seen high levels of COVID, the flu and RSV

ROANOKE, Va. – We are heading into another chilly month filled with respiratory illnesses.

Virginia has seen high levels of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV over the past month, and we’re told the tough season for illnesses isn’t quite done yet.

COVID levels have increased since the start of the holidays, and are expected to continue to rise throughout the month.

Experts said that the best way to prevent COVID or the flu is to make sure you are vaccinated and have all available booster shots.

“It’s possible because it started too early it will peak early, but it’s way too early to tell,” Roanoke/Alleghany Health District director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said. “With respect to the holidays, we are seeing an increase in Covid since Thanksgiving and unfortunately that was expected. With all of these respiratory diseases, we know what works.”

It’s not too late to get your flu shot this season. In fact, this week marks National Influenza Vaccination week.