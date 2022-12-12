Zach: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News shared the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November, during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. The need is so great, we are continuing to share more children and their stories in December. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Zachary, who goes by Zach is a teen who loves country music and camo clothes. He enjoys school, especially math class.

If Zach had a superpower it would be flying because he likes Superman.

“I like doing bikes, I like playing basketball, football and sometimes soccer and volleyball. Normally I like watching TV and playing games, video games. My favorite food is pizza with pineapples on it,” the 16-year-old said.

Some fun things he wants to do with family include, “Watch TV, be together, watch football games or basketball games. I would like my parents to treat me nice and I would treat them kind also and nice.”

Some words he would use to describe a family are “Nice, kind, love them. Family means a group of people that likes you and takes care of you and all of that.”

If he had three wishes they would include, “To have a nice family, have fun and be kind to one another.”

He’s incredibly kind and helps others when he see they are in need. He loves to build things and when things are broken, figuring out how to fix them.

If you have questions about Zach foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about him here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

