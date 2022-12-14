Angels of Assisi to host Mega Adoption Event at the Berglund Center Saturday

There are plenty of four-legged friends who need a forever home.

ROANOKE, Va. – There are plenty of four-legged friends who need a forever home.

Angels of Assisi is hosting another Holiday Extravaganza Mega Pet Adoption at the Berglund Center just before the Christmas holiday.

Ten other rescue groups across the valley will be joining the organization for the event.

“It’s fun, we’ve had a slow year for adoptions, they’ve been down about 39 % this year, so we’re really hoping that people are going to come out, think about it and find their friend,” Anita Scott with Franklin County Humane Society said.

The event is slated to be held on Dec. 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re thinking of adopting a pet as a Christmas gift, you can check out this article for pointers.