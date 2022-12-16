45º

Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton, wife of former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton Jr., dies at 97

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FILE: Left to right: Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton and his wife Jinks Rogers on Oct. 16, 2017 for the dedication of Holton Plaza in downtown Roanoke (City of Roanoke)

IRVINGTON, Va. – The wife of former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton, Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton, has died at 97 years old, according to her family.

Virginia’s death comes after the death of her husband of 67 years, who passed away in October 2021. She passed away peacefully on Friday morning surrounded by family in her home at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, Virginia.

Her children issued a statement regarding her death, which said, in part.

Just this week, Virginia hosted her children for a family tradition that’s been ongoing for 90 years – reading Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” they said.

Her children said that she passed away “with the love and warmth and joy of life that she shared with us her whole life.”

