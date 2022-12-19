Jayley: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News shared the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November, during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. The need is so great, we are continuing to share more children and their stories in December. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Many of the kids in foster care who can be adopted are teens. They may not have a support system, family to turn to for support, or somewhere to go for the holidays.

Jayley is artistic and wants a positive future.

“Belonging to me means knowing that you’re safe where you are and that you’re wanted,” she said.

The 15-year-old likes to hang out with friends, do her makeup and hair and go shopping. She also likes spending time outdoors and at amusement parks.

“Some things my friends would say about me are I’m kind, smart, motivated,” said Jayley. “I most proud of myself for moving past my past and learning that it doesn’t define me.”

The 15-year-old wants a family. Jayley has a big heart and really cares about other people.

“I want to belong in a family because it just feels good to have a family. It feels good to know that you’re wanted with people. I hope for a family to feel safe, happy. Understand each other and know that not every day is going to be perfect. But we can help each other rise from it. We can help each other feel better. Loyalty, being able to know that we have each other’s back no matter what.”

Jayley is compassionate, empathetic and often thinks of their needs before her own. The teen can be very self-reflective as well. She journals as a form of self-care and strives to be a good friend towards others.

“I want my future to look like happiness, peace, faith, success,” she said. “I’m very focused on my goals. Some of my goals are I want to be a psychologist or criminologist. I want to go to college but first I want to finish high school.”

Jayley also likes arts and crafts, dogs and listening to music.

If you have questions about Jayley or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

