Free virtual mental health services will be available in Roanoke starting Jan. 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is looking to make mental health services more accessible in the Star City.

Starting Jan. 2023, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will provide free telemental health services through telehealth to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The services will be available at several clinics throughout the Commonwealth, including the following in our region:

Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke

Brock Hughes Medical Center in Wytheville

Free Clinic of Franklin County

This initiative is made possible thanks to volunteer mental health providers and will offer a range of therapy to patients experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety and other behavioral and mental health concerns.

“This innovative program addresses a critical need across the Commonwealth, particularly for Virginians whose income levels put vital mental health services out of reach. VTMHI reflects our underlying commitment toward ensuring the most vulnerable and overlooked populations in Virginia have access to the highest quality care, including in the critical realm of mental health services.” Nelson Smith, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services

Those interested can contact the clinics directly to determine their eligibility and make appointments.

For more information about eligibility requirements and how Virginia residents can access mental health services through VTMHI, click here.

In addition to the Virginia Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services and Virginia Telehealth Network, other founding partners in the program include the UVA Center for Telehealth, the Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (VAFCC).

Officials say more clinics will join the initiative in 2023.