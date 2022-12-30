Bridge over Molly’s Creek in Campbell County closed due to crash

The bridge over Molly's Creek in Campbell County is closed due to a crash. (Credit: VDOT)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 (Winfall Road) is closed due to a crash, according to VDOT.

The bridge is located 1.3 miles east of Route 501 south (Brookneal Highway) in Campbell County, south of Rustburg.

A detour is in place with vehicles directed to take Route 501 south to Route 654 (Marshall Mill Road) east to Route 650 (Mollies Creek Road) to Route 615 (Red House Road) back to Route 607 (Winfall Road) and back.

VDOT said signs will be in place indicating the detour.