12 New Year’s Eve events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to ring in 2023

Ring in 2023 with one of these events

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Say “goodbye” to 2022 – it’s almost time to celebrate 2023!

If you want to get out to have some fun on NYE, we have you covered. Here’s a list of events happening across Southwest and Central Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 31:

Alleghany Highlands

Lynchburg Area

New River Valley

Roanoke Valley

  • ValleyStar Big Lick Downtown Countdown - There will be food, music, activities, and more at the Center in the Square, Market Square Plaza, and the historic City Market Building on Saturday, on NYE from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission is $20, and kids under the age of 12 are free.
  • Adult Prom Night New Year’s Eve - Twisted Track Brewpub & RunAbout Sports Roanoke will be ringing in the New Year with music from The Grand Total and DJ Jack Carter – prom attire is optional.
  • I WANNA SEE ALL MY FRIENDS AT ONCE - NYE 2023 – Golden Cactus Brewing is hosting an NYE party starting at 9 p.m., and admission is $15. At midnight, they’ll have a Midnight Giant Disco Ball Balloon Drop!
  • New Year’s Eve Dinner Celebration at The Hotel Roanoke - Celebrate your NYE at The Hotel Roanoke. The celebration, held in The Regency Room, features a four-course prix-fixe plated dinner, and party favors. Find more info here.

Southside

