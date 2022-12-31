12 New Year’s Eve events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to ring in 2023

Say “goodbye” to 2022 – it’s almost time to celebrate 2023!

If you want to get out to have some fun on NYE, we have you covered. Here’s a list of events happening across Southwest and Central Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 31:

Alleghany Highlands

1980′s NYE Prom Bash - Get your groove on with your favorite 80′s attire at the Farm at Glen Haven. The party will start at 8 p.m., and tickets are available Get your groove on with your favorite 80′s attire at the Farm at Glen Haven. The party will start at 8 p.m., and tickets are available here

New Year’s Eve Brewhouse Bash! Featuring Classic Rock/Country music by Jonah Carden - Head to the Cliff View Brewhouse to watch the ball drop, fireworks, and food. There is no cover charge, but organizers are asking for donations of food pantry items. - Head to the Cliff View Brewhouse to watch the ball drop, fireworks, and food. There is no cover charge, but organizers are asking for donations of food pantry items.

Lynchburg Area

2023 Rivermont Bierhaus New Years Eve Party with Lilly Stargazer Band - Enjoy food, music, and more at the Rivermont BierHaus to ring in the New Year. There is no cover charge for this event.

A² New Years at Noon - Amazement Square is hosting an early event for the kiddos! The event starts at 10 a.m. and kids can participate in creative activities inspired by countries around the world.

New River Valley

7th Annual New Years Eve Dinner & Dance - Grab a bite to eat and dance the night away at this Floyd County staple! Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with music by Twin Creeks String Band & The Unique Sound of the Mountains & The Virginia Girls + Raistlin Brabson and Mac Traynham and dancing starting at 8 p.m. until midnight.

2022 New Year’s Eve Party with The WORX Band at Sinkland Farms - For $45 a person, you can kick off the new year at Sinkland Farms with champagne and food from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Roanoke Valley

Southside