12 New Year’s Eve events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to ring in 2023

Say “goodbye” to 2022 – it’s almost time to celebrate 2023!
If you want to get out to have some fun on NYE, we have you covered. Here’s a list of events happening across Southwest and Central Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 31:
Alleghany Highlands
- 1980′s NYE Prom Bash - Get your groove on with your favorite 80′s attire at the Farm at Glen Haven. The party will start at 8 p.m., and tickets are available here.
- New Year’s Eve Brewhouse Bash! Featuring Classic Rock/Country music by Jonah Carden - Head to the Cliff View Brewhouse to watch the ball drop, fireworks, and food. There is no cover charge, but organizers are asking for donations of food pantry items.
Lynchburg Area
- 2023 Rivermont Bierhaus New Years Eve Party with Lilly Stargazer Band - Enjoy food, music, and more at the Rivermont BierHaus to ring in the New Year. There is no cover charge for this event.
- A² New Years at Noon - Amazement Square is hosting an early event for the kiddos! The event starts at 10 a.m. and kids can participate in creative activities inspired by countries around the world.
New River Valley
- 7th Annual New Years Eve Dinner & Dance - Grab a bite to eat and dance the night away at this Floyd County staple! Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with music by Twin Creeks String Band & The Unique Sound of the Mountains & The Virginia Girls + Raistlin Brabson and Mac Traynham and dancing starting at 8 p.m. until midnight.
- 2022 New Year’s Eve Party with The WORX Band at Sinkland Farms - For $45 a person, you can kick off the new year at Sinkland Farms with champagne and food from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Roanoke Valley
- ValleyStar Big Lick Downtown Countdown - There will be food, music, activities, and more at the Center in the Square, Market Square Plaza, and the historic City Market Building on Saturday, on NYE from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission is $20, and kids under the age of 12 are free.
- Adult Prom Night New Year’s Eve - Twisted Track Brewpub & RunAbout Sports Roanoke will be ringing in the New Year with music from The Grand Total and DJ Jack Carter – prom attire is optional.
- I WANNA SEE ALL MY FRIENDS AT ONCE - NYE 2023 – Golden Cactus Brewing is hosting an NYE party starting at 9 p.m., and admission is $15. At midnight, they’ll have a Midnight Giant Disco Ball Balloon Drop!
- New Year’s Eve Dinner Celebration at The Hotel Roanoke - Celebrate your NYE at The Hotel Roanoke. The celebration, held in The Regency Room, features a four-course prix-fixe plated dinner, and party favors. Find more info here.
Southside
- 90s New Years Eve - 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. is bringing the beats and bubbly with live music starting at 8:30 p.m. by 90 Weight. Tickets are $15.
- New Years Eve Party at the Mountain Valley Artisan Barn – Head down to dance the year away with food, drinks, and music. Find more info here.