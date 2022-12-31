Stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Miler Program

ROANOKE, Va. – You can stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Mile Program.

Hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity level for 100 days. The distance goal is to reach 100 miles from January to April.

If you achieve this goal, you can receive a Roanoke 100 Miler T-Shirt, and new this year, you can be entered into the Blue Ridge Marathon’s Sunday Slow K.

Participants can run, walk, bike, hike, or do other activities that count toward reaching their goal.

“It is not just miles, like physically moving a mile. Like walking or biking. You can substitute a mile for 30 minutes of human-powered activity. Things like yoga, you are staying in the same place, but if you do 30 minutes of yoga that is a good substitute. Especially on those really cold days when you can’t go outside,” Molly Hagan, the Marketing Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation said.

All participants will receive encouraging messages, check-ins, and fitness tips from PLAY Roanoke throughout the 100 days.

Kick-off is on January 8 and the program ends on April 17.