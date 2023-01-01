Two juveniles injured in Northwest Roanoke shooting on New Years Eve

Police investigating after a woman’s body was found in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say on Saturday night at approximately 11:10 p.m., they were notified through the 911 center of two people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

Officers say when they responded to the area, they found two juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area.

Investigators tell 10 News the injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening.

The two juveniles were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to RPD.

Roanoke Police say the details of what led to the shooting are limited.

They say no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask if you have any information about the incident to call (540)-344-8500.

You can also send a text to police at 274637, beginning the test message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

They say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.