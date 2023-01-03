Roanoke teen curfew proposal, city council meetings and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The Blacksburg Town Council will hold a work session at 11 a.m. Leaders will hold a discussion of the Recommended Capital Improvement Program for the fiscal year 2023-24 through 2027-28. Council will also review an ordinance to discuss small-scale alcohol production facilities. This comes amid growing interest across the country in the small-scale custom production of alcoholic drinks.

The Lynchburg City Council Swearing-In Ceremonies will be held today at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber. Lynchburg Stephanie Reed will be sworn into office by the Honorable F. Patrick Yeatts.

The Danville City Council will meet today at 7 p.m. Leaders will discuss the budget ordinance for the Riverfront Park Construction. Leaders want to amend the budget by increasing revenue from various taxes to fund riverfront park construction and general fund contingency in the amount of $2,500,000.

The Martinsville City Council will meet in the council chamber of the municipal building at 9 a.m.

A Roanoke City Council meeting will be held today at 2 p.m. at the City Council Chamber. Mayor Sherman Lea is expected to propose a curfew for teens following two shootings during the holiday weekend

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet today at 3 p.m.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to have a reorganizational meeting today at 5 p.m.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. today in the basement level of the Haberer Building.

The Vinton Town Council will meet today at 6 p.m.