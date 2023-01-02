Roanoke Mayor considering curfew for teens after weekend of gun violence

Leaders are discussing solutions after a weekend of gun violence in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – A weekend of violence in the Star City has prompted Mayor Sherman Lea to think of new ways to protect the community.

Over the holiday weekend, police said two teenagers were injured by a shooting along Melrose Avenue and another man was injured during a shooting on Williamson Road.

Mayor Lea spoke with 10 News on Monday and shared a new solution he wants to see put in place is a curfew for young people in Roanoke.

“This is not a punishment move. It’s a move to save young people’s lives. I’d rather be proactive than acting just as a result of what has happened,” he said.

Mayor Lea said he plans to speak with City Council about this idea at Tuesday’s meeting, the first one with two new council members.

In the meantime, he shared a message to parents.

“Do you know where your child is at 11 or 12? If you can truthfully answer that, that will tell us what’s happening. But do you know,” said Mayor Lea.

Other changes Mayor Lea wants to see is more cooperation from victims and bystanders.

“If you see something, say something. And you don’t have to do it publicly. It’s a very anonymous procedure and we worked hard to put that in place. Help us ... help us, help you, that’s my cry, that’s my plea today. Help us, help you,” he said.

Police ask if you have any information about either of these incidents to call (540)-344-8500.

You can also send a text to the police at 274637, beginning the test message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

They say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.