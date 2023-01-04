New nursing school to open in Roanoke, partnering with LewisGale Medical Center

ROANOKE, Va. – LewisGale Medical Center is working to address nursing shortages by partnering with one of the largest nursing colleges in the country.

Galen College of Nursing will be opening a campus in Roanoke and start accepting students this Spring.

“Galen is really dedicated to expanding access to nursing education and that’s what we are doing here in Roanoke,” said Campus Operations Associate Director, Molly Lewis.

Officials are hoping the college will help fast-track students from the classroom into a career with LewisGale and its parent company, HCA Virginia.

“The partnership with Galen will make a huge impact on the workforce supply of nurses that will have been well educated through Galen’s program,” said LewisGale’s Chief Nursing Officer, Amy Woods.

The campus features three learning labs with state-of-the-art patient simulations.

Some nurses already working at LewisGale plan to take on the role of an adjunct professor to serve as a mentor for new students at Galen.

“The nursing leaders who will participate that will get to know the students. Making the transition to our facility that much easier when they are ready for clinical site rotations because they will have made that connection,” said Woods.

Admission is now in progress for the first term in April 2023.

Visit their website for more information.