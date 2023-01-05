Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday.

Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.

Croner was originally charged with one count of accessory after a homicide, two counts of personal property arson greater than or equal to $1000, and two counts of concealing a dead body, court records show.

Three of those charges were ruled nolle pros – one count of accessory after a homicide, one count of personal property arson greater than or equal to $1000, and one count of concealing a dead body, according to court documents.

On Thursday, the court said Croner pleaded no contest to the remaining arson and concealing a dead body charges. He was found guilty on those charges.

The judge sentenced Croner to ten years with ten years suspended, documents show. Croner will now be on probation.