Lynchburg City Council votes to make city a Second Amendment sanctuary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Tuesday night, Lynchburg City Council voted to make the Hill City a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

This comes after the city’s mayor, Stephanie Reed, released a statement on Sunday announcing her intention to bring up the issue during the council meeting.

“While leadership in Richmond has changed, the values of our citizens have not,” Reed said.

The motion was approved by the council 5-2.

You can read the full statement below:

