Special election for 24th District, lane closures and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Those in Danville can expect lane closures on Piney Forest Road Tuesday morning at Franklin Turnpike due to emergency sewer repairs to the sewer tap for McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. Here’s a breakdown of what drivers can expect: Southbound lanes will be closed after the Franklin Turnpike intersection; traffic will be detoured on Franklin Turnpike, Orchard Drive, and Nor Dan Drive

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane

Closures will continue through Wednesday night

Today’s special election is scheduled to fill the 24th House of Delegates district seat that the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell once held. This comes after he passed away in Dec. 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Two candidates are running for the position: Ronnie’s wife, Ellen, and her challenger Jade Harris. The 24th district covers Rockbridge and Bath Counties, parts of Amherst and Augusta Counties and the independent cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.

A grand opening ceremony for Noke Van Co. , a business that builds custom vans to help people explore the world around them, will take place today at noon. The event will be held at 1014 River Ave in Southeast Roanoke.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will meet at 2 p.m. at the Roanoke County Administration Center.

A Carroll County School Board meeting will be held today at 4 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at the Carroll County Governmental Complex.

A Lynchburg City Council meeting is also scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be held at the City Council Chamber.

At 5:30 p.m. today, a Lexington School Board meeting will be held at the Lexington City School Board Office and a Rockbridge County School Board meeting will take place at Maury River Middle School.

The following local meetings are scheduled for today at 6 p.m: Galax School Board - High School Library

Pulaski County School Board - Pulaski County Middle School Auditorium

Radford City School Board - School Board Office

Wythe County Board of Supervisors - 340 South Sixth Street

And at 6:30 p.m. today, a Roanoke City School Board meeting will be underway at Patrick Henry High School as well as a Blacksburg Town Council meeting at the Roger E. Hedgepeth Chambers of the Blacksburg Municipal Building.