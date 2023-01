Special election for 24th District, lane closures and more news happening today

Today’s special election is scheduled to fill the 24th House of Delegates district seat that the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell once held. This comes after he passed away in Dec. 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Two candidates are running for the position: Ronnie’s wife, Ellen, and her challenger Jade Harris. The 24th district covers Rockbridge and Bath Counties, parts of Amherst and Augusta Counties and the independent cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.